Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA said Monday that it removed restrictions on purchases of over-the-counter children’s cold medications. The pharmacy retail giant in December limited purchases of fever-reducing medicines during a surge in pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus, flu, and COVID-19 that began in the fall. Walgreens’ stock is down 33.1% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 SPX has declined 14.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

