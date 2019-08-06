Walgreens plans to close about 200 U.S. stores

Walgreens plans to close about 200 stores in the U.S., the pharmacy chain disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing released Tuesday. The unit of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said the move is being made “following a review of the real estate footprint in the United States.” It did not say which stores will close, nor give a timeline. Earlier this year, Walgreens announced plans to close about 200 stores in the U.K. Walgreens operated about 9,500 stores in the U.S. as of August 2018, according to its website. The company has struggled in 2019, though third-quarter earnings and revenue in June were an improvement over disastrous second-quarter earnings. Walgreens shares are down 25% this year, compared to the S&P 500’s 15% gain.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

