Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s stock WBA rose 8% Thursday to lead Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA and S&P 500 SPX gainers. The stock remains down 38% in the year to date, which is putting it on track for its worst year on record, according to Dow Jones Market Data, based on data going back to January of 1972. The company’s financial results have come up short in recent quarters, and it has faced rising costs, a drop-off in COVID-19 vaccinations and a slower rollout of its healthcare business. On Thursday, it said it was expanding its flu and COVID testing and treatment offerings and reminded consumers that COVID vaccines are still available at no cost to the public, while flu and RSV vaccines are covered by most insurance plans with a zero co-pay. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

