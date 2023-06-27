Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA tumbled 10.2% in morning trading Tuesday, enough to pace both the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s DJIA and the S&P 500’s SPX losers. The stock’s selloff comes after the drugstore chain and health care services company’s reported fiscal third-quarter profit that missed expectations and slashed its full-year outlook. The stock was headed for the biggest one-day drop since it fell 11.0% on March 12, 2020, and for the lowest close since Sept. 3, 2010. The stock’s price decline of $3.32 is cutting 22 points off the price of the Dow, which is up 35 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 SPX is up 0.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
- Brett Arends’s ROI: When Russia was NVIDIA — why you shouldn’t chase the stock-market darlings - June 27, 2023
- : Walgreens stock tumbles toward a 12-year low, cuts 22 points off the Dow’s price - June 27, 2023
- Economic Report: U.S. new home sales surge in May for third straight month - June 27, 2023