Breaking News
Home / Market News / Walgreens stock up 1% after earnings beat

Walgreens stock up 1% after earnings beat

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 8 mins ago

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. ticked up 1% in Thursday premarket trade after the company reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations. Profit for the latest quarter fell to $1.025 billion, or $1.13 a share, from $1.342 billion, or $1.35 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted EPS was $1.47 a share, above the FactSet consensus of $1.43 a share. Revenue rose to $34.591 billion from $34.334 a year ago, beating the FactSet consensus of $34.442 billion. Sales from Walgreens’ U.S. retail pharmacy division increased 2.3% to $26.5 billion, while sales from its international retail pharmacy division fell 7.3% to $2.8 billion, which the company said was due to an adverse currency impact. Walgreens’ pharmaceutical wholesale business had third-quarter sales of $5.9 billion, down 1.7% from the year-ago quarter, which the company also said was due to an adverse currency impact.

“Following a difficult second quarter, we made progress in the third quarter against the strategic goals we set, and are pleased to report an improvement in our U.S. comparable growth compared with the first half of the year,” Walgreens Chief Executive Stefano Pessina said in a statement. “We will continue our aggressive response to rapidly shifting trends, and have already seen improved U.S. retail sales and prescription growth and are making good progress in implementing our Transformational Cost Management Program. Together, this gives us the confidence to reiterate the fiscal 2019 guidance we previously provided.”

Shares of Walgreens have fallen 23% so far this year through Wednesday. The S&P 500 has gained 16%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Market Watch

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.