Walgreens stock up 1% after earnings beat

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. ticked up 1% in Thursday premarket trade after the company reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations. Profit for the latest quarter fell to $1.025 billion, or $1.13 a share, from $1.342 billion, or $1.35 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted EPS was $1.47 a share, above the FactSet consensus of $1.43 a share. Revenue rose to $34.591 billion from $34.334 a year ago, beating the FactSet consensus of $34.442 billion. Sales from Walgreens’ U.S. retail pharmacy division increased 2.3% to $26.5 billion, while sales from its international retail pharmacy division fell 7.3% to $2.8 billion, which the company said was due to an adverse currency impact. Walgreens’ pharmaceutical wholesale business had third-quarter sales of $5.9 billion, down 1.7% from the year-ago quarter, which the company also said was due to an adverse currency impact.

“Following a difficult second quarter, we made progress in the third quarter against the strategic goals we set, and are pleased to report an improvement in our U.S. comparable growth compared with the first half of the year,” Walgreens Chief Executive Stefano Pessina said in a statement. “We will continue our aggressive response to rapidly shifting trends, and have already seen improved U.S. retail sales and prescription growth and are making good progress in implementing our Transformational Cost Management Program. Together, this gives us the confidence to reiterate the fiscal 2019 guidance we previously provided.”

Shares of Walgreens have fallen 23% so far this year through Wednesday. The S&P 500 has gained 16%.

