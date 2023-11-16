Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA said Thursday that it will close nearly all of its stores and pharmacies for the Thanksgiving holiday, for the first time in the company’s history. The company, which had a total of 8,701 retail stores in the U.S. as of Aug. 31, said however that nearly all of its 700 Walgreens 24-hour locations will remain open on Thanksgiving (Nov. 23). The company said a “small number” of distribution centers and other sites will stay open on Thanksgiving. Walgreens’ stock fell 3.2% in midday trading. It has tumbled 26.0% over the past three months, which makes it the worst performer among the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s DJIA components over that time period. Meanwhile, the Dow has edged up 0.2% the past three months.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

