Walgreens to pay a $200 incentive to fully vaccinated employees

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said Friday that it will provide a $200 incentive to any employee who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 30. The drugstore chain said the payment will be in the form of myWalgreens cash. “Throughout the pandemic, we have followed the science, which shows that vaccinations are the best way to protect against the spread of COVID-19,” said Walgreens Chief Medical Officer Kevin Ban. “This new incentive is one more way we are building on our progress to ensure team members are vaccinated, and complying fully with government guidance.” Separately, the company said it will pay a one-time bonus of $1,250 to full-time pharmacists this month, and a $1,000 bonus to part-time pharmacists. And pharmacy technicians who are are certified to administer flu and COVID-19 vaccines will receive a $1,000 reward. The stock, which fell 0.5% in midday trading, has declined 5.9% over the past three months, while the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF has gained 2.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has tacked on 2.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story