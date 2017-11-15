Thomas Peterffy, one of the world’s most successful derivatives traders, reiterated concerns that bitcoin, could trading proposed by prominent exchanges, could lead to a financial crisis.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Wall Street pioneer takes out ad in WSJ to warn of bitcoin trading perils - November 15, 2017
- Earnings Results: Cisco shares surge as return to revenue growth forecast; earnings top Street views - November 15, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Activist Nelson Peltz narrowly wins seat on P&G board - November 15, 2017