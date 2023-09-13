Shares of Wallbox N.V. WBX jumped 4.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the maker of electric vehicle charging systems said it was teaming up with Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY to sell its Pulsar Plus EV chargers nationwide. The Pulsar Plus is compatible with all EVs, including those made by Tesla Inc. TSLA when used with an adapter. The chargers will be available on BestBuy.com and in select Best Buy stores. WallBox’s stock had edged up 0.4% on Tuesday to snap a five-day losing streak in which it tumbled 12.6% to close Monday at a four-month low. The stock has lost 24.3% year to date through Tuesday, while shares of EV charging network companies Blink Charging Co. BLNK have dropped 65.3% and of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. CHPT have fallen 40.5%. The S&P 500 SPX has gained 16.2% this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

