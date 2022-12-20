Walmart Inc. said Tuesday that it has settlement agreements in all 50 states, in addition to the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and three U.S. territories, to resolve all opioid lawsuits. The company previously announced that it planned to pay $3.1 billion as part of a national opioid settlement framework to resolve the allegations. Walmart has not admitted liability and “strongly disputes” the allegations. Its stock is down 0.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 has declined 19.9%.

