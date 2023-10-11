Walmart Inc. WMT is collaborating with Perfect Corp. PERF, an AI and augmented reality beauty and fashion software company, to launch a virtual try-on makeup experience using the Walmart iOS app. The move will allow Walmart customers to find the right shade for blush, lipstick, eye shadow and bronzer using a smartphone. Other beauty brands already use AI and digital technology to allow their customers identify the right shade, including Il Makiage, which is owned by Israeli platform Oddity Tech ODD, which went public in July. Walmart’s stock has gained 11% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 13.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

