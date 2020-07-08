Walmart is seeking licensed Medicare agents for a new health insurance company

Walmart Inc. revealed Wednesday that it has set up a health insurance company and is looking to hire licensed insurance professionals. In a posting on the company’s Careers page on its website, the retailer said it has set up Walmart Insurance Services LLC and is looking to hire several Medicare Insurance Agents to begin the first week of August. “You will be responsible for helping the Medicare community in a meaningful way, by enrolling customers in Medicare products and services over the phone,” the posting says. Walmart has had s health centers at its stores since 2019. The stock was down 1.3% Wednesday, but has gained 5.4% in the year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 9% and the S&P 500 has fallen 2.6%. Digital health insurer Lemonade Inc. , which went public last week, was down 12%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

