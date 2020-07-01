Walmart partners with Tribeca to bring temporary drive-in theaters to 160 stores

Walmart Inc. said Wednesday it is partnering with Tribeca Enterprises to temporarily turn 160 of its U.S. store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters as the COVID-19 pandemic spoils summer plans for many. The retail giant said it will have a combined 320 family-friendly showings beginning in early August and running through October. Walmart said it will help with concessions as it will “make it easy for families to fill their picnic baskets by ordering their drive-in essentials online for curbside pickup on the way to their movie.” There are an estimated 315 drive-in movie theaters in the U.S., down from a peak of about 4,000 in the late 1950s, according to driveinmovie.com.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

