Walmart Inc. WMT said Thursday it plans to build EV fast-charging stations at “thousands” of Walmart and Sam’s Club stores coast-to-coast by 2030, adding to the almost 1,300 EV fast-charging stations it already has available at more than 280 U.S. facilities. “With a store or club located within 10 miles of approximately 90% of Americans, we are uniquely positioned to deliver a convenient charging option that will help make EV ownership possible whether people live in rural, suburban or urban areas,” Walmart said. “Easy access to on-the-go charging is a game-changer for drivers who have been hesitant to purchase an EV for concerns they won’t be able to find a charger in a clean, bright and safe location when needed.” The retailer said it aims to offer low-price charging as well. Several auto makers aim to offer more EVs or transition to EVs only by 2030 or 2040, and California last year set a goal of banning sales of conventionally powered vehicles by 2035.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

