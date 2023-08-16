Walmart Inc. WMT on Wednesday said that Judith McKenna, president and chief executive of Walmart International, has decided to retire after 27 years at the big-box retailer. Starting on Sept. 11, Kath McLay, CEO of Sam’s Club U.S., will replace McKenna in that role, with Chris Nicholas becoming the president and CEO of Sam’s Club U.S. McKenna will stay on at the company until Jan. 31 to help with the leadership transition. The Wall Street Journal noted that McKenna was viewed as a potential successor to Walmart’s current chief executive, Doug McMillon. Shares were up 0.3% after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story