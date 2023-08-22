Walmart Inc. WMT said in a filing late Tuesday that it will pay about $2.8 billion of its roughly $3.3 billion opioids settlement around November, in the retail giant’s fiscal 2024 third quarter. The settlement, which sought to resolve all lawsuits over Walmart pharmacies’ role around the opioid crisis, was announced last year, with Walmart reaching agreements with all 50 states in December. The retailer said Tuesday that a settlement administrator determined that enough government entities had agreed to participate in the settlement, which will take effect Sept. 6. Shares of Walmart edged higher in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 0.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

