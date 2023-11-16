Walmart Inc.’s stock WMT fell 1% early Thursday, after the company offered guidance for 2023 that was below consensus, offsetting a profit and sales beat for the third quarter. Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart posted net income of $453 million, or 17 cents a share, for the third quarter, after a loss of $1.8 billion, or 66 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.53, ahead of the $1.52 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 5.2% to $160.8 billion from $152.8 billion, also ahead of the $159.7 billion FactSet consensus. Walmart U.S. same-store sales rose 4.9% ,while e-commerce sales rose 24%. The company said it now expects full-year adjusted EPS of $6.40 to $6.48, while FactSet is expecting $6.50. It expects sales to grow 5% to 5.5%, while FactSet is expecting growth of 5%. The stock has fallen 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

