Walt Disney banning Netflix ads on its TV networks: report

Walt Disney Co. is banning Netflix Inc. ads across its TV networks, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal, ahead of the launch of the entertainment and media giant’s Disney+ streaming-video service next month. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said Disney had told staffers not to accept ads from any rival streaming services but later reversed course and found a compromise with nearly company except Netflix. In 2018, Netflix spent $99.2 million on TV ads in the U.S., with 13% going to Disney-owned networks, the Journal report said, citing data from iSpot.TV. Separately, the report indicated Comcast Corp. plans to spend $100 million on ads outside of its properties to launch its streaming service, Peacock, which is slated for an April 2020 rollout, while AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia plans to spend $300 million on ads over the next year to push HBO Max. Disney’s stock has run up 17.9% in 2019, while Netflix shares have edged up by 0.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 12.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

