The unions that represent workers at Walt Disney World said Thursday that they have reached an agreement with Walt Disney Co. DIS that will raise the minimum wage to $18 an hour this year. The agreement comes after almost 14,000 union members rejected Disney’s previous offer in February of a $17 minimum wage, the unions said in a news release. According to the Services Trades Council Union (STCU), which is made up of different unions representing 45,000 theme park workers, there will be a ratification vote on March 29. Representatives from Walt Disney did not immediately return a request for comment.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

