To get companies to lower prices, consumers have to stop complaining about paying more for the things they want and need, and start refusing to buy them.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Want companies to lower their prices? Stop buying stuff from them. - August 11, 2023
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips give your portfolio room to run - August 11, 2023
- : What striking city workers have in common with striking Hollywood actors — and what they don’t - August 11, 2023