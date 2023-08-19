Credit-card debt consolidators experienced a decline in their credit-card balances of 57%, on average, after consolidating, a new report says.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Want to pay off your credit-card debt — and move to a lower interest rate? More people are trying this trick. - August 19, 2023
- Beth Pinsker: My mom had a trust, so why do we still need probate to settle her estate? - August 18, 2023
- : What’s going on in the bond market — and what will it mean for mortgage-loan rates? - August 18, 2023