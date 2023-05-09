Warby Parker Inc. WRBY reported Tuesday a first-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that beat expectations, and reiterated its full-year guidance as the eyewear company said it remains “cautious” about the near-term outlook given the “uncertain” macroeconomic outlook. The stock was still inactive in the premarket. The net loss narrowed to $10.8 million, or 9 cents a share, from $34.1 million, or 30 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the company swung to adjusted earnings per share of 6 cents from a per-share loss of 4 cents, to beat the FactSet EPS consensus of 4 cents. Revenue grew 12.2% to $172.0 million, above the FactSet consensus of $166.7 million. Gross margin contracted to 55.1% from 58.5%, as store-count growth led to higher store occupancy and depreciation, higher salary and benefits costs and increased penetration of contact lenses, which carry lower margins than eyeglasses. Average revenue per customer rose 8.4% to $270, while active customers increased 2.5% to 2.29 million. The stock has dropped 10.4% year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 7.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

