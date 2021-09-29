Warby Parker shares soar 34% in trading debut

Warby Parker Inc. shares jumped 34.5% out of the gate, as trading began on Wednesday. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “WRBY.” Shares were assigned a $40 reference price. With 111.5 million shares outstanding, it had a valuation around $4.6 billion at that reference price. Warby Parker went public through a direct listing in which the reference price is based on trading prices in private markets ahead of companies filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Two direct listings, Warby Parker and Amplitude , went public this week, a first for direct listings. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.3% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

