Warby Parker to sell more than 77 million shares, trading to start in late September

Warby Parker Inc. has amended its prospectus to sell more than 77 million shares worth nearly $191 million in its upcoming direct listing, according to a filing Thursday. The eyewear brand said it expects its shares to start trading on or around Sept. 29. Warby Parker filed confidentially in June. The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker WRBY and its direct listing follows a path taken by Roblox Corp. and others in which they aren’t taken public by underwriters but rather have their stakeholders convert their shares into stock based on trading prices in private markets. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

