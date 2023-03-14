Warner Music Group Corp. WMG said late Tuesday that it is initiating a succession plan for its chief financial officer. The current CFO, Eric Levin, has served as Warner Music’s CFO since 2014. The company said it plans to have someone in place by the end of the year, and Levin will continue as CFO until a successor is in place.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

