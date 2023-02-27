The Berkshire Hathaway CEO says economic illiterates and silver-tongued demagogues oppose all stock buybacks
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures start week with advance after latest relapse - February 27, 2023
- : Warren Buffett, a Hillary Clinton campaigner and Joe Biden voter, makes impassioned defense of stock buybacks - February 27, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Primark owner AB Foods lifts 2023 view as inflation pressure eases - February 27, 2023