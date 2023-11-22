Billionaire Warren Buffett donated about $870 million in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. stock to four family charities Tuesday, saying he has “much to be thankful for” this Thanksgiving.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Warren Buffett donates about $870 million to four of his family foundations - November 21, 2023
- MarketWatch First Take: Nvidia’s biggest risk to its outlook right now is China - November 21, 2023
- Nvidia ends an earnings recession and is helping to reshape corporate profits - November 21, 2023