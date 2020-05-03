Warren Buffett: ‘It’s very politically correct’ to be against buybacks

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett defended corporate buybacks on Saturday, complaining that it has become “very politically correct” to oppose them. In response to a question at Berkshire’s annual meeting, which is being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Buffett repeated his defense of buybacks as a way for companies to return money to shareholders who want to cash out while giving remaining shareholders a larger stake in the company. While it is possible for companies to take a “stupid” approach to buybacks, there should be no taint to the practice when shares are priced below the company’s intrinsic value, he said. Berkshire bought back $1.7 billion of its own shares in the first quarter, compared with $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter, and some shareholders have pushed for a more aggressive buyback policy. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

