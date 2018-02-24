Warren Buffett says famous hedge-fund bet delivered an important lesson about risk

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett took a victory lap Saturday after easily winning a famous 10-year, $1 million bet that a passively managed index fund could beat the returns on a selection of hedge funds.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Hand-written Steve Jobs employment application — with a key misspelling — offered in pop-culture auction - February 24, 2018
- Redacted Schiff memo is released challenging Nunes findings on Mueller probe - February 24, 2018
- Capitol Report: Schiff memo challenging Republican allegations of Mueller investigation overreach is released - February 24, 2018