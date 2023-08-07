Federal government offices in the Washington, D.C. area are scheduled to close at 3 p.m. Eastern Monday, as the region is facing a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Widespread storms with the potential for damaging winds, tornadoes, hail, torrential rain and frequent lightning are expected between 4 and 8 p.m., according to the Washington Post. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story