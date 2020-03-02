Washington postal worker tests positive for coronavirus, state health officials say there have been four more deaths

A U.S. Postal Service worker in Washington State has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Wall Street Journal report. A spokesman for the agency says the employee, who worked at the Seattle Network Distribution Center, contracted the disease while overseas. Workers at the facility primarily work with machinery and don’t come in contact with the public. Washington health officials also say there have been four additional deaths, bringing the total in the state to six, according to an update on Monday afternoon. Three were at the Life Care Nursing Facility. Another was in Snohomish county.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story