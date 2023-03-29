The Biden administration wants to create 30 gigawatts of offshore U.S. wind energy — enough to power more than 10 million homes — by as soon as 2030.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : U.S. Bancorp annual report contained typo that undervalued the carrying amount of its loan book: WSJ - March 29, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Dow climbs 200 points, powered by tech stocks and calm in banking sector - March 29, 2023
- : SEC seeks $2.4 billion budget for FY2024, highlights risks in crypto - March 29, 2023