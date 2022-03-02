President Biden reupped his push for Congress to dust off spending proposals, which he says would help Americans switch to electric vehicles via tax credits.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Biden uses State of the Union to renew push for $15-an-hour minimum wage - March 1, 2022
- Washington Watch: Biden: Revive EV, clean-energy incentives to help control inflation, save families $500 a year - March 1, 2022
- : Biden says Putin’s war on Ukraine is making ‘Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger’ - March 1, 2022