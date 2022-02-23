President Joe Biden aims to bolster the critical mineral supply chain and eventually end U.S. reliance on China for materials key to EVs and other technologies.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Washington Watch: Biden to bolster mineral supply chain for phones, EVs and wind power to help end foreign reliance - February 22, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: New Zealand’s central bank raises cash rate for third time since October - February 22, 2022
- : Activision stock shakes off report of ‘Call of Duty’ delay in 2023 - February 22, 2022