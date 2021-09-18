President Joe Biden on Friday urged all nations to act to slow climate change or risk getting dangerously close to “a point of no return,” as pressure to replace pledges with action rises ahead of the highly anticipated November global climate-change conference in Glasgow.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Washington Watch: Biden warns climate forum of ‘point of no return’ without bolder action, agrees to methane cuts - September 18, 2021
- Retirement Weekly: How to balance saving for both college and retirement - September 18, 2021
- The Fed: With Fed officials split over outlook, Powell seeks to find compromise tapering plan - September 18, 2021