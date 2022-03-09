Washington Watch: Biden’s EPA restores waiver for California and other states to set tougher vehicle tailpipe standards

President Biden’s EPA reinstates the waiver that allows California and other states to adopt stronger vehicle tailpipe emission rules than the federal standard.
