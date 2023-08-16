Incentives for EVs, solar and clean-energy jobs feature in the largest U.S. effort on climate change to date. Republicans aim to undo the IRA’s green spending.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Builders ramped up construction of new U.S. homes in July - August 16, 2023
- Washington Watch: Climate winners and losers as the Inflation Reduction Act hits 1-year anniversary - August 16, 2023
- Market Extra: Tesla and Apple are the most under-owned companies right now, says Jefferies - August 16, 2023