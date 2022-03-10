U.S. lawmakers late Wednesday passed a massive new bill that would fund the federal government for the remainder of the fiscal year, as well as further aid Ukraine, but a last-minute snag resulted in COVID-19 money being dropped.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Washington Watch: COVID aid dropped from U.S. lawmakers’ big spending deal as $13.6 billion for Ukraine stays in package - March 9, 2022
- : RNC sues Pelosi, Jan. 6 panel over subpoena for Salesforce records - March 9, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: U.S proxy adviser ISS recommends Toshiba shareholders vote against split plan - March 9, 2022