Washington Watch: Democrats compare oil companies’ climate change response to tobacco-cancer denial

Democrats grilled the executives of oil majors ExxonMobil Corp., Chevron and others for campaigns the lawmakers charged have misled the public on the dangerous effects of climate change in ways that mimic historic efforts by cigarette makers to disguise health concerns.
