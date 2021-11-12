Washington Watch: Democrats press CFPB to crack down on credit-reporting agencies

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has wide-ranging powers to regulate and police the financial services industry, and for the first time in four years it has a director in Rohit Chopra who appears poised to use those powers to the fullest.
