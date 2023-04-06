The U.S. SEC chief wants retail stock orders to be auctioned off to market makers and exchanges, but questions remain as to the ultimate impact of these reforms.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Outlook: Banks on the line for deposit flows and margin pressure in Q1 updates as they reel from banking crisis - April 6, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Lumentum stock heads for lowest price since 2019 as component glut seems to spread to telecom sector - April 6, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil tallies a third straight weekly gain after OPEC+ production cuts - April 6, 2023