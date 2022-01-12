As President Joe Biden backs changing the filibuster to pass voting-rights bills, Democrats have several choices for reform. Here is a brief look at some key options.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Washington Watch: Here are Democrats’ options for changing the filibuster as Biden presses case for voting-rights bills - January 12, 2022
- : The highest-paid job in America pays $200,000 — and the number of job openings are growing - January 12, 2022
- Key Words: ‘Damn Santa didn’t take the transitory inflation away,’ quips bitcoin booster Jack Dorsey, as CPI surges to nearly 40-year high - January 12, 2022