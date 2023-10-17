Rep. Jim Jordan hits resistance Tuesday in an initial round of voting as he works to become the next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s BYD forecasts higher third-quarter profit on record EV sales - October 17, 2023
- : Elon Musk’s X to start charging new, unverified users in test program in two countries - October 17, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Takeda trial for Crohn’s Perianal Fistulas treatment misses primary endpoint - October 17, 2023