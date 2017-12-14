Waste Management hikes dividend, OKs $1.25 billion in buybacks

Waste Management Inc. shares ticked higher in the extended session Thursday after the trash disposal and recycling company’s board hiked the quarterly dividend 9.4% and approved share buybacks. Waste management shares rose 1% to $85.47 after hours. The company raised its quarterly dividend to 46.5 cents a share from 42.5 cents a share. Also, Waste Management said it plans to buy back up to $1.25 billion in shares with the plan to go into effect immediately.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story