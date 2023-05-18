Gradiant, a Boston-based designer of water treatment solutions for the semiconductor, pharmaceutical and food industries, said it reached a valuation of $1 billion in its latest round of venture capital financing. The company said Wednesday it raised $225 million in Series D financing led by BoltRock Holdings and Centaurus Capital. It’s raised a total of $400 million in funding for 900-employee Gradiant, which was founded in 2013 at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The financing round comes despite a slowdown in venture capital deals in 2023. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

