Watch for these three gadgets to soften the blow of PC and smartphone sales woes

Smartphones sales aren’t growing like they used to, personal computers are stuck in a long-term decline, and even the relatively new category of wearable technology has seen its core of fitness trackers start to stall. IDC predicts gadget makers hungry for more growth react by focusing on devices that offer consumers increasing flexibility.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Nutanix stock nears post-IPO records as software pivot spurs excitement - December 1, 2017
- Outside the Box: Matt Lauer is a litmus test for every workplace - December 1, 2017
- Chemours stock erases sharp early loss to close higher after 5-fold dividend hike, new stock buyback plan - December 1, 2017