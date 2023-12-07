Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s stock WVE tumbled 31% Thursday, after the clinical-stage pharma company priced a $100 million secondary share offering at $5 a share, or a discount over its closing price Wednesday at $6.87. The company sold 20 million shares in the deal and granted underwriters the option to purchase up an additional 3 million shares. JP Morgan and Leerink Partners were lead bookrunners on the deal with Mizuho and Truist acting as bookrunners and H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Raymond James acting as co-managers. Wave Life is focused on developing RNA medicines to treat genetically defined diseases for patients battling devastating diseases. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

