Wayfair Inc. W lost more money than expected in the latest quarter, though the online furniture retailer posted a slight revenue beat Thursday. The company logged a fourth-quarter net loss of $351 million, or $3.26 a share, compared with a loss of $202 million, or $1.92 a share, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Wayfair lost $1.71 a share, while the FactSet consensus was for $1.62 a share. Revenue fell to $3.10 billion from $3.25 billion, while analysts were modeling $3.07 billion. “We are excited to see customers respond positively to improvements in our core recipe – with compelling pricing, faster delivery times and increasing availability bearing fruit in the form of market share gains,” Chief Executive Niraj Shah said in a release. Wayfair shares were up more than 3% in premarket action Thursday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

