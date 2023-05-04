Wayfair Inc.’s stock W jumped 11.7% premarket Thursday, after the online furniture retailer posted a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss and revenue that beat consensus estimates. The company had a loss of $355 million, or $3.22 a share, for the quarter, after a loss of $319 million, or $3.04 a share, in the year-earlier period. Its adjusted per-share loss came to $1.13, narrower than the loss of $1.75 that was the FactSet consensus. Revenue fell to $2.774 billion from $2.993 billion, but was ahead of the $2.737 FactSet consensus. “This was a strong quarter for Wayfair, and we are pleased to be seeing consistent market share gains and a significant improvement in cost structure versus last quarter that gets us to nearly Adjusted EBITDA breakeven in Q1,” CEO Niraj Shah said in a statement. The stock has fallen 9% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 6.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

