Wayfair Inc. W shares fell in the extended session Monday after the online furniture retailer said it planned to raise more than half a billion dollars issuing convertible notes. Wayfair shares fell more than 7.5% after hours, following a 0.6% decline to close the regular session at $39.97. The company said it was issuing $600 million in convertible senior notes due 2028, and that the “final terms of the notes, including the initial conversion rate, interest rate and certain other terms, will be determined at the time of pricing.” Wayfair said the notes would bear interest semi-annually. Last week, Wayfair shares posted double-digit percentage gains both on Thursday and Friday, after posting better-than-expected results.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

